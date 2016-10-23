An evening of remembrance

Mountain States Hospice had its biannual Celebration of Life on Oct. 18 to remember those we have been honored to care for in the past six months. The vocal talents of the University School Singers guided us from the point of holding back tears to breaking out in a smile through the songs they sang.

Dr. Joe Borden’s commitment to this fine group of youth was evident and admirable. Clarinda Jeanes shared from the heart how she has come to where she is on the road of grief. Her words were helpful to those in the throes of their grief, giving hope from the vantage point of someone who has been there and yet continued on to live her own life to the full.

And as always, the evening would not be as bountiful as it always is were it not for Tetrick Funeral Services. It hosted us in its beautiful facility with the hospitality of good food and great kindness.

Thank you to all. And thank you to those who attended, and who allowed us to care for your loved ones. We are so grateful that you would let us help in such a critical time of life. May you be blessed as you mourn and adjust and grow.

ANNA BUTLER

Johnson City