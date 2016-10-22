Single mother working toward nursing degree wants Christmas for her daughter

She got pregnant almost four years ago, when she was still a sophomore in high school. After giving birth to her daughter, she finished her high school degree and started making her own way as a teen mom, even though it was hard.

Now a certified phlebotomist, Eliza has her sights set on a licensed practical nurse degree from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton, hoping to work with children one day. But her schooling, topped with a full-time job and caring for her 3-year-old daughter, was beginning to weigh on her, so Eliza was forced to quit her only source of income to study and take care of her daughter.

So Eliza did her best to wrangle her daughter while they stood in line at the Christmas Box sign up in Carter County earlier this month. This will be their second year receiving aid for Christmas, and Eliza said her daughter loved everything she got through the program last year.

At the end of the day, she just wants something for her daughter that she didn’t have as a child growing up poor.

“It was the worst thing in the world to wake up on Christmas and not have many presents,” she said. “I know what it’s like to not have Christmas.”

For those who wish to help, donations to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box may now be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.

More information about the Christmas Box and how to help can also be obtained by calling Johnson City Press Operations Manager Ron Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.

