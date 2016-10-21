logo
Washington County Virginia Sheriff: Woman stabbed man with hunting knife while having sex

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 5:25 PM

BRISTOL, Va. — Washington County, Va., Sheriff Fred Newman said a woman was arrested for stabbing a man in the neck with a hunting knife while the two were having sex on Thursday.  

As a result of the stabbing, Bonnie Ann Stevens, 42, Lee Highway, Bristol, Va., was charged with malicious wounding and assault. 

Newman said deputies responded to the Quick-Stop at 15324 Lee Highway, where the man had fled to seek assistance after he was stabbed. The man was treated for a severe stab wound and taken to the Bristol Regional Medical Center. 

“Based on the investigation and victim’s statement, it appears this was a consensual encounter that could have potentially turned deadly,” Newman said in a press release. 

Stevens was taken to the Abingdon Facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail and held without bond. 

