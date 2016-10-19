Johnson City man charged with animal hospital robbery

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, Hubert Lee Scruggs, 65, 724 Liberty Bell Blvd., Apt. E1, was charged with theft over $1,000.

Police said that Scruggs, who was employed at Robinson’s Animal Hospital, 3026 Peoples St., took the deposit bag on Monday. Scruggs was reportedly identified as the suspect by other employees and through security camera recordings.

He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. Scruggs was arrested Wednesday in Sessions Court.