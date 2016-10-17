It’s an annual fall event celebrating the harvest season of the Cobb family and other early settlers of Tennessee in 1791. Living history tours of the Cobb farm will take place all day along with other special demonstrations and craft classes.

Talk to the Cobb family about the harvest and their preparations for winter. Demonstrations on site will include fireplace cooking, apple butter making and apple cider pressing. Stop and smell the biscuits baking in the kitchen or give the apple butter a stir.

The apple butter being made will be for sale in the gift shop at the end of the day.

Admission is $5 per person ages 5 and up. Rocky Mount Historical Association members will be admitted free. Craft classes for making corn shuck dolls and candle dipping will be offered for an additional $2 per craft.

Rocky Mount will also be holding a special "Frontier Academy" session about food preservation. Visitors can sign up for free to join the class to learn about the preservation techniques of the early settlers in the time before refrigeration.

Storytelling will also be taking place in the museum auditorium at select times during the day.

For more information, call 423-538-7396 or 888-538-1791 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com.