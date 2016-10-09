Johnson City painter brings the outdoors in with North Carolina exhibit

Carr will have a solo show of 22 new oils at Alta Vista Gallery in Valle Crucis, North Carolina, hanging from Oct. 14 through Nov. 14.

On October 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., she will be at the gallery’s opening reception to greet the public and discuss her work. The event is free, and refreshments will be served.

An award-winning plein air painter, Carr named her show “Plein Air Fragrances,” because all 22 new oils were painted outdoors, or from plein air studies.

“I like that title because it sounds French, and since I’m French-Canadian, it works perfectly,” Carr said. “Also, when you’re in an art studio, the smell is not appealing, due to the turps, oils, varnish, etc., so when I’m in my studio, I remember the fragrances of each place I visited. I hope to transmit this sense of ‘fresh’ air in my paintings.

“Plein air painting also helps me to see better than working from photos, because it increases my awareness and appreciation of the beauty in nature,” she added.

Even the titles of Carr’s new paintings seem to entice the sense of smell (and maybe taste), such as: “Cranberry Chutney,” “Marmalade Sunrise” and “Cinnamon Blues.” Her subjects include waterfalls and rivers, mountains, valleys, and a variety of flowers.

The show is painted in Carr’s signature style of loose, Modern Impressionism with a bold color palette. Carr often uses oil paints like watercolors for transparency, yet adds texture using palette-knives at the end of the process.

Carr grew up in Montreal, Canada, and moved to East Tennessee in 1999 with her husband after spending 10 years in the Cayman Islands. She was a graphic artist for 25 years before becoming a full-time painter in 2009. She now paints daily and teaches art classes, where she tells students to be constantly thinking while they paint ― thinking about composition, harmony, colors, movement, texture, and evoking the emotion of the scene.

“I’m so grateful to do what I love, and I thank God for that,” she said.

“My focus in painting is to translate something ordinary into an artistic whimsical statement. That’s why an exclamation mark is hidden in each painting. That’s my trademark. It’s a symbol of surprise or joy, and that’s what I want viewers to feel in my paintings.”

Alta Vista Gallery owner Maria Santomasso-Hyde says that customers do seem to feel joy when viewing Carr’s work.

“Maybe that’s why we sell so many of her paintings,” she said. “People want to feel that joy at home too! It must be addictive, because when someone buys a Carr painting, they often return to buy more of them.”

Alta Vista Gallery is located minutes from Boone, Blowing Rock, and Banner Elk, in a National Register historic farmhouse at 2839 Broadstone Road, Historic Valle Crucis, N.C.―between Mast Farm Inn and Mast Store Annex. (For GPS, use Banner Elk zip code, 28604.)

For a map and directions to the gallery, and to see some of the art, visit www.AltaVistaGallery.com.

To see even more of the art, visit the artist’s and the gallery’s pages on Facebook. For more info, call the gallery at (828) 963-5247.