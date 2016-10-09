Elizabethton is a blessed place to live

Sept. 17 was a beautiful day for the Fourth Annual Race For Josh Wandell. We had over 1,000 people attend the event either as competitive runners, fun run walkers or just to show their support.

Our community continues to show their generosity, love and support and me and my family are truly blessed to be a part of this caring town. There is no way to thank everyone who has a part in this race, but we would like to thank the sponsors, donators, volunteers, workers, friends, family, participants, vendors and Team Wandell for making this event a success.

We are grateful to Runcorps for getting the race state certified and their timing services, the city of Elizabethton for allowing us to hold the race, our school system for the use of our their facilities, the Elizabethton Police Department for maintaining safety before during and after the race, the city’s street and sanitation department for maintaining the race route and our Chamber of Commerce for all of their assistance.

Thanks to everyone who came out to support us and we continue to be overwhelmed by the love and support of our community. As 1 Corinthians 10:31 says, “So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.”

Once again, thanks to everyone who had a part in this event and words will never be able to express my family’s appreciation. We appreciate your continued prayers as we work together to bring awareness to ALS.

JOSH WANDELL

Elizabethton