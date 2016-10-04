Carter employees may soon be able to donate sick leave

The Rules and By-laws Committee discussed a possible change in the county’s sick leave policy Tuesday night. Currently, the county’s rules do not permit the donation of sick leave.

Committee Chairman Randal Jenkins led the discussion on a possible change of the rule. The discussion revealed there was a consensus on the committee for allowing employees to contribute sick leave to fellow employees, but there was concern over abuse of the rule. Carter County Attorney Josh Hardin told the committee that some way would be found to circumvent any rule, no matter how iron clad a committee tried to make it.

The committee also appeared to be united in favoring a straight donation of time from one employee to another. That method was favored over a sick leave bank, which would require more administration.

Hardin also recommended that the donations could not be given by an employee to a supervisor. He said that could open up allegations the employee had been pressured to give leave to his or her supervisor, even if a waiver was signed.

The committee heard input from Roger Colbaugh, superintendent of the Highway Department and Thomas Smith, a captain in the Sheriff’s Department, about their thoughts on the rule change and how it would affect their departments.

The committee took no action toward changing the rule during Tuesday’s meeting.