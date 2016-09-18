Tim Lowry to perform at International Storytelling Center

Still, the circus remains a huge source of inspiration for the South Carolina-based storyteller.

“I really thought seriously about going to Ringling Brothers clown college and pursuing a career in circus,” Lowry says. “I practiced circus skills. I learned to ride a unicycle, and I tried to incorporate fire into most everything. I did a long stint in puppetry. But my life took me in a different direction.”

Eventually, Lowry moved on to theater, and from there storytelling was a natural leap.

“When I was a theater major, I always got in trouble for playing directly to the audience,” he says. “The director would say stop playing directly to the front row. You’re supposed to pretend they’re not there. But they are there! I think that’s what I like most about storytelling: the direct connection to the audience.”

He thinks of his calling as show business, a phrase you won’t often hear storytellers use to describe their work. “For a long time, I’ve been pondering my life in show business,” Lowry says. “Most parents try to talk their children out of show business, but my mom prayed me into it.”

Soon to perform in Jonesborough as the International Storytelling Center’s next teller in residence, Lowry will spend nearly a week sharing new tales and old favorites with an intimate audience. One new story is about his fascination with the circus, and another set was inspired by a recent trip out West.

During his time in Jonesborough, Lowry will perform daily Sept. 20–24, Tuesday through Saturday, in ISC’s Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall, a state-of-the-art theater. All matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are just $12 for adults and $11 for seniors, students, and children under 18.

Ticketholders for all performances can present their ticket stubs for a 10 percent discount on same-day dining at JJ’s Eatery and Ice Cream or Main Street Café, two popular eateries in Jonesborough. Advance purchase is recommended.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 9:30 a.m., Lowry, a former educator, will lead a one-time-only workshop, “Imagination and Education.” Designed for teachers, the session is geared towards elementary school instructors of any and all subjects. The workshop is free to educators due to the generosity of the Niswonger Foundation and the East Tennessee Foundation. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged.

The International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live! series is renowned for bringing live storytelling to Tennessee’s oldest town for six months of every year. Lowry will be followed by another storyteller each week through the month of October. Information about all performers, as well as a detailed schedule for 2016, is available at www.storytellingcenter.net.

The website also features information about the upcoming National Storytelling Festival, which will be Oct. 7–9. Ticket options include one-day passes, weekend passes, and special reservations for nighttime ghost stories, Midnight Cabaret, and other exclusive events.

The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is the Mountain States’ Heart & Soul program. Media sponsors include News 5-WCYB, FOX Tri-Cities, Tri-Cities CW, Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times-News, Herald & Tribune, Cumulus Media, The Laurel of Asheville, Plough to Pantry and Foster Signs. Additional funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the East Tennessee Foundation, Eastman Credit Union, the Mooneyhan Family Foundation, the Niswonger Foundation, and Massengill-DeFriece Foundation, Inc.

The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live! or to make a group reservation, call 800-952-8392, ext. 222, or 423-913-1276.