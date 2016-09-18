Happenings at area libraries

Teens are encouraged to bring their favorite board games and card games. This event is free and open to all teens, no registration is required. Call Youth Services at 423-434-4458 for more information.

In other events at the Johnson City Public Library:

• Children who are 8 to 12 years old may sign up in advance to read “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library,” by Chris Grabenstein, and participate in a discussion of the book on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. in the Storytime Room of the library.

This New York Times Bestseller is perfect for children who love mystery, puzzles and libraries.

A mysterious benefactor named Mr. Lemoncello has donated a public library to his hometown, but it is no ordinary library. Featuring state-of-the-art technology, Mr. Lemoncello challenges 12 lucky kids to figure out how to escape from his library before the grand opening.

Using only their wits and the resources available in the library, it is a race against time to solve a number of puzzles and riddles to escape.

Registration is required for this free program. For more information and to register, call 423-434-4458.

• Children who are 5 to 12 years old may register to attend a Minecraft-themed event in the Jones Meeting Room on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m.

Children will be crafting for prizes, designing their own Minecraft skins and participating in other Minecraft-related activities. Registration is required for this free program.

For more information or to register, call 423-434-4458.

• Monday, Sept. 19, is International Talk Like a Pirate Day, and to celebrate, the library will offer a Pirate speech class using Mango Languages at 6 p.m. in the library’s Computer Center.

Mango Languages is a self-paced conversational language learning resource with courses in over 70 languages that is free for all library cardholders. Talk Like a Pirate Day program participants will be introduced to this educational resource using Mango’s fun Pirate speech course.

• A free screening of the film "Class of '27" will be held in the Jones Meeting Room on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 7-8:30 p.m. This screening is presented by Independent Lens, PBS and East Tennessee PBS in partnership with the library. A town-hall style discussion will follow the screening.

Indie Lens Pop-Up is a neighborhood series that brings people together for film screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on the PBS series “Independent Lens,” Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders and organizations to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics to family and relationships. Make friends, share stories and join the conversation.

For more information about this free program, or other Adult Services programs, call 423-434-4454.

• The library’s first Instagram contest, “Out & About With My JCPL Book,” starts on Monday, Sept. 19.

Participants are encouraged to take a photograph of a library book borrowed from the library “out and about” anywhere they enjoy reading, post the image on their Instagram account and tag it with #jcplinstagramcontest to submit their entry to the library’s Instagram accounts @johnsoncitypubliclibrary or @jcplteens.

Only one entry can be submitted per person and must be posted by Oct. 3. Photographs will be displayed in the library’s Galleria from Oct. 5-Oct. 26, and contest winners will be given prizes at a reception held in the Galleria on Friday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. For more information, go to www.jcpl.net/jcplinstagramcontest.

• Children who are 5 to 12 years old may sign up in advance to build Lego creations based on a theme in the Jones Meeting Room at 4 p.m. Sept. 20 and at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. Registration is required for this free program.

For more information and to register, call 423-434-4458.

To learn more about this and other upcoming events, visit the library’s events calendar at www.jcpl.net, like the library’s Facebook page or follow the library on Twitter or Instagram. For more information call 423-434-4454.

In events at county libraries:

• A free Yoga Class at Gray Library will be offered Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 2-3 p.m. The class is open to all adults, and each participant should bring a yoga mat and water bottle. For more information, call 423-477-1550.