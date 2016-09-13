EHS students, teachers to be awarded, recognized in film for innovative submission in national competition

A film crew from the project also will be at the school today to interview and film the students and teachers for the program’s Facebook page.

“Their ideas are really innovative and push the boundaries on what we could be doing with public education,” said Bekah Price, public information officer for the Elizabethton City School System.

"We would like to thank XQ for the opportunity to participate in this incredible project,” said Daniel Proffitt, one of the teachers who helped organize the proposal. “As educators, we are convinced that empowering students with the ability to learn through experiments and experience is the key to America’s improvement.”

In December, students in Alex Campbell’s sociology class, with the help of Dustin Hensley and Proffitt, submitted a 70-page proposal to Project XQ for a “super school” which focused on experiential learning. The school would issue no homework assignments, no textbooks, no grades and no tests. Classes would combine subject matter and would have associated community projects. Seasonal breaks and breaks between classes would be scheduled differently based on research about cognitive retention.

Nearly everything from enrollment in the school to graduation from the school is unique from the way learning currently takes place. Students based their ideas off models from around the world, which they believe will stimulate interest in education, retention of information and involvement locally.

“Throughout the process, our students proved that given a meaningful task, a freedom to make mistakes and learn from them, and a focus devoid of distractions, they were incredibly capable of changing the learning environment and the usual constraints that go with it,” Proffitt said.

Project XQ was designed to encourage students to “rethink high school.” Five winners from a pool of hundreds of applicants, including musicians, chefs, senators, professors and students were chosen for the $10 million award on Wednesday. EHS students will be recognized for placing among the finalists and said they are eager to set their ideas in motion in Elizabethton.

“Because of the tremendous labors of our students and the inspiration provided by XQ, we are confident that efforts to better the educational system for all will lead to innovative and empowering changes for future generations,” Proffitt said.