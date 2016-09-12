Happenings in your community

The Limestone Ruritan will be having its monthly Fish Fry on Friday, Sept. 16, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Limestone Ruritan Building. In addition to fish, chicken and shrimp are also served and includes french fries, coleslaw and hush puppies.

Carry-outs are available. The cost is $10 per person.

Story Slam set for Friday

The popular Re-generation Story Slam revs into high gear with the first story slam of the season Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. at Nelson Fine Arts Center in downtown Johnson City.

This month's theme is “Fling.” The slam is open to everyone in the community who has something to say. Daring residents who want to try their hand at telling a true or mostly true personal story can arrive early and put their names in the drawing.

You don’t have to be a seasoned storyteller or slam poet — all are welcome. Admission is free to the public with a suggested donation of $5 to $10. Stories are aimed at adults, so use discretion when bringing children.

The slam follows the format of the leader in the slam movement, The Moth. Participants put their name in the “hat” from which seven tellers are randomly selected. The rules are simple: Stories need to be about your own experience with the theme, spoken, not read, and under 10 minutes in length.

Follow the group at Regeneration: A Johnson City Story Slam on Facebook or TaleTellers Official on Instagram. Direct inquiries to the Department of Communication & Performance at 423-439-7676 or storytel@etsu.edu.

Hardin Park Cruise-in set for Saturday

The Fifth Annual Hardin Park Cruise-in will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hardin Park, 602 Crescent Drive, Greeneville, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The cruise-in is open to all cars, trucks, motor-powered bikes and farm tractors. The entry fee is $10. Admission is free to the public. Spectator parking will be at the Hal Henard Elementary School parking lot at 425 E. Vann Road.

The entrance for participants and handicapped parking is at 50 Magnolia Drive. For more information, call 423-329-7783 or 423-639-4442.