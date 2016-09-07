Loretta Lynn cancels Rhythm and Roots performance after fall

According to a statement issued by Lynn, she is "at home recuperating from a recent fall that left her unable to perform on Labor Day weekend at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Although her injuries are not serious, she will be undergoing minor surgery and Loretta's doctors have advised her to stay off the road until she's made a full recovery."

The country music legend has cancelled several other shows on her tour. Organizers are currently working to book another major artist to perform at the festival, set for Sept. 16-18.

For questions, call 423-573-1927.