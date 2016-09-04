From Sept. 9-Oct. 2, come experience the magic of this medieval kingdom at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre. See the characters of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, Lancelot, and the evil Mordred come to life, and enjoy well known songs such as “Camelot,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” and “The Lusty Month of May.”

King Arthur (Mike Musick) wants to create a new order of chivalry: a more civilized country where knights will talk out their differences and use their “might for right” rather than fighting to settle disputes.

He sends out a call for men to join his Knights of the Round Table, and this call is answered by the almost god-like Frenchman, Lancelot du Lac (Joe Gumina). Though disliked by many, including Queen Guenevere (Catherine Squibb), Lancelot becomes the king’s best friend.

The tide changes dramatically when Lancelot performs a miracle that attracts Guinevere’s respect, admiration and attention. In spite of Arthur’s choices to forgive and move forward with his plan, this affair becomes the undoing of his mighty kingdom, and through the intervention of Mordred (Lucas Schmidt), leads England into war. However, when all seems lost, a bright light of hope rounds out the story.

“The leadership exhibited by King Arthur where he puts everyone above his own selfish desires is something we can use a lot more of today,” said director Jennifer Schmidt. “That’s the hope of the future of civilization. That is the message of Camelot. Despite war and conflict, with great leadership and vision, we can persevere.”

Other cast members expressed similar sentiments. Joe Gumina (Lancelot) said, “One of the most noble aspects of the show is Arthur’s subordination of his impulses as a man to his duties as a ruler and a leader.”

The story begins with a first-time meeting of Arthur and his beautiful, independent-minded bride-to-be, Guenevere. Their camaraderie and obvious love for each other help establish what some consider “a perfect world.”

But after years of building this world, Arthur’s best friend and beloved wife betray him. Not because they didn’t love him, but because they couldn’t reject the feelings they had for each other. Also, free-spirited Guenevere may have seen Lancelot as a reprieve from her duties as a queen.

Catherine Squibb (Guenevere) doesn’t approve of their actions, but she understands them.

“We can’t judge her in our modern ways,” Squibb said. “She feels trapped as a queen, and Lancelot offers something different. Arthur represents what she’s supposed to do. That’s why she did what she did.”

The show will take you through a range of emotions, from delighted to heartbroken, from sympathetic to passionate. But in spite of the intensity of the story, there are many moments of comic relief, usually through the bumbling, though very wise, character of Sir Pellinore (Derek Smithpeters).

“I do think that Pellinore is very smart, but he’s older and he’s losing a touch of his mind,” Smithpeters said. “The people of Camelot do laugh at him, but also give him respect.”

The cast of 32 includes a wide range of ages and even Pellinore’s dog, Horrid (played by Dudley). Come meet Sir Lionel (Shawn Hale), Sir Sagramore (Austin Bird), Sir Dinadan (Corey Tickles), Mordred (Lucas Schmidt) and the rest of the cast: Heather Allen, Summer Boothe, Lorianne Carver, Rhett Carver, Jordan Click, Sarah Grace Cook, Suzanne Cook, Stephen Cradic, Ashton D’Avella, Mike D’Avella, Brooklyn DeFreece, Janette Gaines, Molly Gaines, Caroline Garber, Sam Harrod, Alex Hennage, Lindy Ley, Katrina Johnson, Pam Johnson, Dominic Peterson, Don Squibb, Michelle Weintre, Tara White and Brittany Whitson.

Yes, there is conflict and tragedy, but Mike Musick (King Arthur) hopes the audience will walk away with the message of hope. Arthur sees this hope in the lad Tom of Warwick.

“My favorite line,” Musick said, “is at the end when Arthur gives Tom his orders. He tells him, ‘If you do as I command, maybe someday men will once again sit around this world and go questing for right and honor and justice once more.’

“In this day and age, especially in our country, that line weighs a lot. Folks, let’s take a step back. Let’s sit down and talk about our differences. Don’t make a decision that’s good for one, but that’s good for all. Let’s go questing for right and honor and justice.”

Camelot, a musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, is based on the King Arthur legend as adapted from the novel The Once and Future King by T.H. White.

This production is sponsored by Denny Dentistry, Ferguson and the Johnson City Power Board.

The JRT is located at 125½ West Main Street in Jonesborough. Shows will run on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16, general admission, $14 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com.