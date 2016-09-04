Holston Valley accepting applications to participate in pet therapy program

Dogs that complete training play an important role in the healing process for hospital patients and provide a break in the daily routine for physicians and co-workers. Studies have confirmed anecdotal evidence that therapy dogs help people physically, emotionally and socially, with benefits such as increased comfort and lower stress, anxiety and blood pressure.

Holston Valley’s pet therapy team presently consists of 47 volunteers and 51 dogs. All breeds are welcome.

The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia recently named the group one of its HealthCare Heroes for 2016.

Holston Valley is offering two classes for pet therapy training — Monday nights starting Sept. 12 and ending Oct. 24 and Thursday nights starting Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 27. Classes run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and have a limit of 10 dogs.

As part of the class, dogs will be tested for certification by Therapy Dogs International, which is required before they can serve in the hospital.

The cost for the class is $75 and is due by the first session. The class is taught by Lisa Dyer, who is certified by Therapy Dogs International to test the dogs.

“Serving as a pet therapy volunteer with your dog provides an excellent way to enhance the quality of life for patients and the quality of care Holston Valley delivers,” said Karen Fox, the hospital’s manager of volunteer services. “The hospital’s leadership values the contributions of our dogs to the healing process, and you are guaranteed to be greeted by smiles at Holston Valley when you walk in the door with your pets.”

For an application or more information, call Fox at 423-224-6041 or email karen.fox@wellmont.org.