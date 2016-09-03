ETSU tops Kennesaw State in double overtime, 20-17

JJ Jerman kicked a game-winning 24-yard field goal to lift the Bucs to a 20-17, two-overtime victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

The kick came after facing 3rd and 18, when quarterback Austin Herink hit Hank Black on the 20-yard completion to put the Bucs in field goal range.

For ETSU coach Carl Torbush, it was fitting that a special teams player ended the game. It was truly a team effort with big plays from the offense, defense and special teams.

“We had so many opportunities and for our guys to keep fighting and not to give up, it showed the heartbeat of this football team,” Torbush said. “All three phases of the game, our offense didn’t have any turnovers, our kicking game was great. Defensively, we couldn’t have played what they do any better. It was a great win for us, a great win for the program.”

As soon as Jerman’s foot hit the ball, he knew the kick was good. The emotion flowed before teammates raced down the field and tackled him in a swarm.

“I’m just thankful to my line, the way they held for me,” said Jerman, who had the game’s first score on a 37-yard field goal. “As soon as I kicked it, I was so excited, it’s like it’s got to be in. I started running and my teammates came and tackled me. It was a good night for the Bucs, a good team win.”

The victory at Kennesaw State’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium came one year after the Bucs lost by 40 points to the Owls in Johnson City.

It came after the Bucs nearly wrapped up the victory in the first overtime.

Austin Herink hit Dalton Ponchillia on a 34-yard pass play in overtime and set up a 1-yard touchdown run for himself. The Bucs were ahead and the defense forced the Owls into a 4th-and goal at their 22-yard line.

Backup quarterback Chandler Burks, who came into the game after Kennesaw starter Trey White was injured in the second half, launched a pass into the right corner of the end zone where Justin Sumpter jumped and game up with the grab.

After the extra point, the game was headed to the second overtime.

Herink, who completed 18 of 26 passes for 214 yards, was also overcome with emotion after the victory.

But, it was a balanced attack for an ETSU offense which produced 320 yards and 21 first downs.

Jajuan Stinson had 23 carries for 97 rushing yards and Ponchillia had five catches for 72 yards.

Vincent Lowe made four catches for 52 yards and former Elizabethton High School standout Chad Pritchard finished with three catches for 45 yards.

It was also a big night for the defense in slowing down the Owls’ triple-option offense.

Ryan Powers and Dylan Weigel led the way with 11 tackles each, while defensive end Nasir Player finished with eight tackles

The Bucs were ahead 3-0 and literally seconds away from pitching a first-half shutout. But, Kennesaw State quarterback Trey White did his best Brett Favre impression and turned upfield on a nine-yard touchdown run with a dive into the end zone with just two seconds on the clock.

ETSU battled back to take a 10-7 lead when Herink hit Ponchillia on a 20-yard pass to set up a 1-yard TD run by Stinson.

“I’m telling you, we’re a resilient bunch,” Herink said. “To come from starting a program last year, it’s a testament to our program to be able to stand up to adversity like that. We may not have had the results we wanted the first season, but we believe we’re building this the right way.”