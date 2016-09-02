Animal Control Board hires executive director and operations manager

The board voted unanimously on Friday to hire Cara Ledbetter as the executive director and Tammy Davis as the operations manager of the shelter.

“I don’t think we could have went wrong with any of the five (candidates),” said Gary McCallister, chairman of the Animal Control Board.

“They were all very good and it was just a tough decision to make. I think it’s going to be a good team going forward. Again, we can’t thank the staff enough because I’m sure it has been tough for them not knowing (who’s going to lead the shelter). I appreciate the staff and everybody’s patience.”

On Aug. 27, Ledbetter and Wendy McIlquham were interviewed for the executive director position, and Davis, Tiffany Swinehart and Wayne Thomas were interviewed for the operations manager role.

A decision was made in early August to split Dobbs’ director position in two after an extended search.

According to the job posting, Ledbetter will be responsible for the shelter’s overall management while serving as the key spokesperson and visible community leader of the organization. She will also be tasked with creating fundraising initiatives.

“I feel like the sky is the limit. As far as where this can go is open-ended. I’m very excited about the opportunity and look forward to making big changes at the shelter and help save a lot of animals,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter, who lives in Johnson City, was previously the executive director of the American Cancer Society.

“I think that was one of the main reasons that they hired me was because of my fundraising experience. I know that one of the things they haven’t had in the past is somebody to do a lot of fundraising. That’s been one of the challenges, without any new income, it’s hard to make big changes.”

Under the supervision of Ledbetter, Davis’ role will consist of managing the day-to-day activities of the animal shelter, and providing oversight of proper feeding, watering and monitoring for signs of diseases.

Davis, who has a degree in animal science, was previously employed by Appalachian Animal Hospital as a veterinary assistant. Board members cited an outstanding recommendation letter from Appalachian Animal Hospital veterinarian Sally MacLane explaining Davis’ work ethic as a reason to hire her.

“Just based on what we heard from Tammy’s current employer, Sally MacLane, who volunteers here at the shelter, it was just a glowing recommendation that she gave. It’s hard for me not to go ahead with her as the (operations manager),” said board member Dr. Ralph Van Brocklin.

“You can’t go wrong if you get that type of recommendation from somebody who’s had that person employed for a long time, and it’s really hard for employers to want to do that and shoot yourself in the foot in the process ... I think (Davis) is going to be a really outstanding choice for us.”

Dobbs has been filling the director’s role on an interim basis after retiring on Jan. 14.

“I don’t plan on disappearing. I plan on volunteering here as much time as I want, but I plan on coming back and helping as much as I can. When they have events, the new executive director doing fundraising events and stuff, I’ll be here volunteering,” said Dobbs, who has worked for the Animal Shelter for 21 years.

McCallister said Davis would begin working at the shelter in two to three weeks and Ledbetter would begin within a month.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP