Thomas Ray Vincent “Ricky” Sayers “THE LEGEND RICKY”

He leaves to morn his passing three sons: Henry Sayers (New York), Thomas Darmel Thomas (Three Rivers, Texas) and Shavonn “Eric” Sayers (Anitra) (Johnson City, TN) three daughters: Shanna Lee Whitaker (Greg) (Elizabethton, TN), Loyita Darice “Bebop” Sayers (Asheville, NC) and his heart Shaneea “NA NA” Sayers (Johnson City, TN) one great aunt: Ruth Goddard five brothers: Walter Sawyers (San Antonio, TX), James Locke (Johnson City, TN), Douglas “DOUG” Smith (Cheryl) (Baton rough, LA) , Shonathan Hale (Seattle, WA) and Kelly Hale (Johnson City, TN) four sisters: Susan Dianne Sayers (Chesapeake, VA), Jeanne Jackson (Plez) (Hutchins, TX), Deborah Jamison (Leonard) (Delaware) and Toria Hale (Johnson City, TN) eight grandchildren: Kendall Murray, Allissia Ettison, Amauary Finley, Avante “TEY” Finley, Alan Whitaker, Austin Whitaker, Jaden Matthews and Ayerianna Whitaker one great grandchild: Raelyn Murray. He also leaves to mourn his passing several nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends.

Special Thanks to: His Two Brothers: William “SNAKE” Spurgeon (Janice) and Ronnie Bolden (Pam), FRESENIUS, MISSION HEALTH DEPTMENT OF LIVER AND KIDNEY, NHC HEALTHCARE, WELMONT HEALTH ASS., CARIS HOSPICE HEALTHCARE SERVICES LINCARE and HOMEHEALTHCARE SUPPLIES.

SERVICES TO BE HELD 1:00pm August 27, 2016 AT ST. PAUL AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL ZION CHURCH 201 WELBOURNE STREET, JOHNSON CITY, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 1:00pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Jonesborough, TN.

