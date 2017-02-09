Science Hill's Diehl wrestles to the top

The 160-pound sophomore was chosen Thursday as the Johnson City Press Super 14 wrestler of the year. The team was selected with the help of area coaches.
Diehl, a 160-pound sophomore, will carry a record of 46-5 into the Region 1-AAA individual tournament this weekend at Dobyns-Bennett in Kingsport.
Action begins Friday and continues through Saturday’s championship matches, which start at 2 p.m.
Already, Diehl helped the Hilltoppers reach the Class AAA state dual semifinals for the second straight season. This year, they earned a third-place finish by beating Tennessee High in the consolation round.
Diehl won the Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence earlier this season and had runner-up finishes in the North Knight Invitational, Southern Slam, and Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.
Science Hill’s Jimmy Miller was selected as the coach of the year. The Hilltoppers went 30-8, and won titles at the North Knight Invitational, Tony Farrace Duals, Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence, and the District 1-AAA duals. They were also Region 1-AAA runners-up prior to their third-place state finish.
Here’s a look at the rest of the Super 14:
106 pounds
Trent Nelson, Tennessee High
Senior, 45-2
Three-time Region 1-AAA champion, 2016 Class AAA state third place, Indian Classic champion.
113 pounds
Dillon Pendley, Tennessee High
Sophomore, 49-4
2016 Region 1-AAA champion
120 pounds
Nathan Wysong, Science Hill
Sophomore, 35-8
2016 NCHSAA 3A West Region champion, 2016 NCHSAA 3A state fifth place (106 pounds), North Knight Invitational runner-up, Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence third place, Fandetti-Richardson Brawl runner-up
126 pounds
Dillon Lemons, Dobyns-Bennett
Junior, 32-5
2016 Region 1-AAA champion
132 pounds
Logan Ferguson, Tennessee High
Sophomore, 36-9
2016 Region 1-AAA runner-up
138 pounds
Dewey Pendley, Tennessee High
Senior, 41-2
Two-time Region 1-AAA champion, 2016 Class AAA state runner-up, 2015 Class AAA state fifth place
145 pounds
Grayson Pridemore, Science Hill
Senior, 36-15
2016 Region 1-AAA runner-up, North Knight Invitational runner-up, Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence fifth place, Fandetti-Richardson Brawl fifth place
152 pounds
Arthur James, Science Hill
Junior, 35-4
2016 Region 1-AAA champion, 2016 Class AAA state sixth place (145 pounds), North Knight Invitational runner-up, Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence champion, Fandetti-Richardson Brawl runner-up
170 pounds
Aaron Lawson, Jefferson County
Junior, 23-8
206 Region 1-AAA runner-up, Catholic Invitational third place, IMAC runner-up
182 pounds
Weston Brown, Science Hill
Junior, 39-12
2016 Region 1-AAA third place, North Knight Invitational champion, Fandetti-Richardson Brawl third place
195 pounds
Jeremy Spangler, Tennessee High
Senior, 45-2
Two-time Region 1-AAA runner-up, 2016 Class AAA state fourth place (182 pounds)
220 pounds
Brody Workman, Jefferson County
Senior, 31-4
Catholic Invitational second place, Bradley Invitational fifth place, Fandetti-Richardson Brawl third place, IMAC champion
285 pounds
Brent Salyers, Dobyns Bennett
Sophomore, 19-3
KT Feldspar medalist