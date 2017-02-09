Science Hill's Diehl wrestles to the top

The 160-pound sophomore was chosen Thursday as the Johnson City Press Super 14 wrestler of the year. The team was selected with the help of area coaches.

Diehl, a 160-pound sophomore, will carry a record of 46-5 into the Region 1-AAA individual tournament this weekend at Dobyns-Bennett in Kingsport.

Action begins Friday and continues through Saturday’s championship matches, which start at 2 p.m.

Already, Diehl helped the Hilltoppers reach the Class AAA state dual semifinals for the second straight season. This year, they earned a third-place finish by beating Tennessee High in the consolation round.

Diehl won the Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence earlier this season and had runner-up finishes in the North Knight Invitational, Southern Slam, and Fandetti-Richardson Brawl.

Science Hill’s Jimmy Miller was selected as the coach of the year. The Hilltoppers went 30-8, and won titles at the North Knight Invitational, Tony Farrace Duals, Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence, and the District 1-AAA duals. They were also Region 1-AAA runners-up prior to their third-place state finish.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Super 14:

106 pounds

Trent Nelson, Tennessee High

Senior, 45-2

Three-time Region 1-AAA champion, 2016 Class AAA state third place, Indian Classic champion.

113 pounds

Dillon Pendley, Tennessee High

Sophomore, 49-4

2016 Region 1-AAA champion

120 pounds

Nathan Wysong, Science Hill

Sophomore, 35-8

2016 NCHSAA 3A West Region champion, 2016 NCHSAA 3A state fifth place (106 pounds), North Knight Invitational runner-up, Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence third place, Fandetti-Richardson Brawl runner-up

126 pounds

Dillon Lemons, Dobyns-Bennett

Junior, 32-5

2016 Region 1-AAA champion

132 pounds

Logan Ferguson, Tennessee High

Sophomore, 36-9

2016 Region 1-AAA runner-up

138 pounds

Dewey Pendley, Tennessee High

Senior, 41-2

Two-time Region 1-AAA champion, 2016 Class AAA state runner-up, 2015 Class AAA state fifth place

145 pounds

Grayson Pridemore, Science Hill

Senior, 36-15

2016 Region 1-AAA runner-up, North Knight Invitational runner-up, Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence fifth place, Fandetti-Richardson Brawl fifth place

152 pounds

Arthur James, Science Hill

Junior, 35-4

2016 Region 1-AAA champion, 2016 Class AAA state sixth place (145 pounds), North Knight Invitational runner-up, Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence champion, Fandetti-Richardson Brawl runner-up

170 pounds

Aaron Lawson, Jefferson County

Junior, 23-8

206 Region 1-AAA runner-up, Catholic Invitational third place, IMAC runner-up

182 pounds

Weston Brown, Science Hill

Junior, 39-12

2016 Region 1-AAA third place, North Knight Invitational champion, Fandetti-Richardson Brawl third place

195 pounds

Jeremy Spangler, Tennessee High

Senior, 45-2

Two-time Region 1-AAA runner-up, 2016 Class AAA state fourth place (182 pounds)

220 pounds

Brody Workman, Jefferson County

Senior, 31-4

Catholic Invitational second place, Bradley Invitational fifth place, Fandetti-Richardson Brawl third place, IMAC champion

285 pounds

Brent Salyers, Dobyns Bennett

Sophomore, 19-3

KT Feldspar medalist