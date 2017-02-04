Science Hill wrestling finishes third at state duals

The Hilltoppers won 30-22 in the consolation bracket final at Murfreesboro after the teams had split victories over the past couple of weeks. Science Hill won the Big Seven Conference title for a second straight year and the Vikings countered by repeating as the Region 1-AAA champions.

This time around, Science Hill dominated the middle part of the lineup. The Hilltoppers won all but one weight class from 132 to 195.

James Kalogeros at 182 and Weston Brown at 195 won by pinfalls. Cooper Williams at 132, Greyson Pridemore at 138, Arthur James at 152, Isaiah Ryans at 160 and William Diehl at 170 all won decisions.

Dewey Penley at 145 was able to break the Hilltopper stranglehold, while his younger brother, Dillon, also won at 113.

Science Hill countered with a win by Nathan Wysong at 120.

The Hilltoppers had reached the semifinal round on Friday with a 35-28 win over Arlington and a thrilling 32-31 win over Wilson Central when Ryans won his match by an 18-3 technical fall.

On Saturday, Science Hill lost 35-30 to Cleveland, but bounced back with a 38-30 win in a rematch with Arlington to meet its Northeast Tennessee rival in the third-place match.

Winners for the Hilltoppers against Cleveland included Tyler Seeley at 106, Luke Story at 138, Ryans at 160, Diehl at 170, Denzel Medina at 195, and Demitire Medina at 220.

In the consolation semifinal victory over Arlington, Zach Scaggs wrestled and won in the 106 division.

Wysong, Williams, Story, Ryans, James, Diehl and Brown also scored wins in the Arlington match.