Hilltoppers earn state bid, settle for second in regional duals

The good news? The Hilltoppers earned another trip to the state dual meet by virtue of making the finals of the Region 1-AAA duals.

The bad news? Once they got to the finals, they were swamped by Tennessee High.

The Vikings won the regional duals for the second year on a row, beating the Hilltoppers 37-24 Thursday night at Science Hill’s gym.

“We’re in our gym. This one hurts,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “I don’t think we came really ready to wrestle today. I thought we could have wrestled better in a lot of positions, a lot of weight classes. Hands down, we were not ready to go today.”

The Vikings got revenge for a similar loss to the Hilltoppers a couple of weeks ago. And they did it in style.

Tennessee High’s Nathaniel Scott pinned Science Hill’s Demitric Medina at 285 pounds in the first match of the finals to set the stage.

By the time Science Hill’s Nathan Wysong won at 120 pounds, Tennessee High was ahead 16-0. It was 25-3 before the Hilltoppers won again, this time a decision from Arthur James at 145.

Those were the only two matches the Hilltopers won on the mat. Their other points came on forfeits once the final outcome had been determined.

“Having done it two years in a row, basically, the same scenario, it was kind of our motto this week, lightning strikes twice,” Tennessee High coach Tim Marshall said. “Everybody stepped up. We had kids hurt, haven’t wrestled in a couple weeks They stepped right into the lineup like they never missed a beat. It was a full team effort.”

Earlier in the evening, the Hilltoppers beat Dobyns-Bennett 49-29 in the seminals. Tennessee High advanced to the finals with a 44-36 victory over Jefferson County.

“Congratulations to Tennessee High,” Miller said. “Great job. They wrestled better than we did tonight, period.”