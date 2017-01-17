Science Hill captures Big 7 wrestling title

The Hilltoppers raced out to a big early lead and took a 36-27 decision over Tennessee High on Tuesday night at Viking Hall.

Science Hill, which led 30-6 before Tennessee High rallied, swept all the weight classes from 152 to 220 pounds.

Arthur James and William Diehl earned wins in 152 and 160 before Joseph Morrell at 170 and James Kalogeros at 182 earned pins.

Weston Brown got the win by forfeit at 195 before Denzel Medina finished the Science Hill run with a win at 220.

“The first four matches, we split 2-2 and then we went on a pretty good tear,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “Our kids wrestled well. They wrestled to the level they have all year and it’s what we’ve done every week. We’ve wrestled tough competition, eight of 12 of the top teams in the state. We were ready for this match with how we’ve had such a tough competition.”

Other Science Hill wins included Grayson Pridemore taking a 6-5 decision over Nathan Johnson at 138 and Nathan Wysong clinched the match with a pin at 120.

“It just happened to be where it fell in the match, that we ran into Wysong in the end,” Miller said. “He’s a solid kid who has wrestled tough competition. He made some adjustments and got the pin in the first period. We also had two of our kids — William Diehl and Denzel Medina — beat a pair of their state medalists.”

With the Big 7 regular season title clinched, the Hilltoppers will host the Region 1-AAA duals on Jan. 26.