Greeneville wins regional duals again

Greeneville’s wrestling team won its fifth straight Region 1-A/AA Duals Tournament on Monday at Elizabethton High School, knocking off Sullivan East 59-19 in the finals. By virtue of the victory, the Greene Devils will advance to the TSSAA Dual State Championships on Feb. 3 in Franklin.

Greeneville dominated the All-Region wrestling squad. Carter Adams (113), Bryson Hux (126), Grayson Reed (132), Seth Brown (145), Trent Knight (170), Michael Moore (195) and Nick Foster (220) all represented the Greene Devils on the team.

Sullivan East’s Gunner Griffith (160), Elijah Hicks (106), Ethan Arnold (120) and Dylan Chase (138) also earned all-region honors.

Greeneville advanced to the finals by virtue of a 78-6 win over Happy Valley. East advanced with a narrow 34-27 victory over Elizabethton.

“We gave Sullivan East all they wanted in the semifinals,” said Elizabethton coach Donny Shipley. “If two of my guys can finish matches without getting pinned, we would have actually been able to beat Sullivan East. We wrestled them as close as we ever have since I’ve been the coach here.”

The Cyclones went on to beat Happy Valley 64-6 to claim third place. Colton Grindstaff (152), Chris Taylor (182) and Luke White (285) represented Elizabethton on the All-Region squad.

White earned his spot on the squad thanks to a upset victory in the semifinals over East’s Kaleb Bare.

“Luke White wrestled probably the smartest match he’s wrestled his entire career,” Shipley said. “That was a big upset that helped get us within striking distance of (East) today.”

All in all, Monday’s meet was a step in the right direction for Shipley in his fourth season as Elizabethton’s head coach, and he hopes the momentum will help bring more kids out.

“First year here, we finished last in our region,” Shipley said. “We’ve made huge strides and progress. I need about 10 more guys in our room every day. If we do that, we go from being third in our conference to second in our conference to challenging Greeneville for that top spot.

“That’s a tough mountain to get to the top of, but we’re climbing it.”

The Three Rivers Conference also released its all-conference team following Monday’s Dual meet.

East’s Hicks, Griffith, Arnold and Chase earned spots on the all-conference squad along with their teammate Kaleb Bare (285). Elizabethton’s Jamid Richardson (126), Daniel Farmer (132) and Kilroy Hill (145) joined Grindstaff and Taylor on the all-conference team.

Three Happy Valley wrestlers earned all-conference honors – Hunter Morrell (113), Nathyn Matherly (195) and Cameron Sloane (220).

Happy Valley freshman Anthony Taylor had himself quite a day on Monday, scoring a pair of impressive victories against Greeneville and Elizabethton.

“He put on a show today,” said Happy Valley coach Eddie Morrell. “He came away with a couple of quick pins.”

As is the case with Elizabethton, Happy Valley’s program is currently on the wrong end of the numbers game, but Morrell is excited about the future of the program. He believes Sloane and Taylor can make waves in the upcoming individual regional meet.