'Toppers have strong showing at Fandetti-Richardson Brawl

The Hilltoppers had four finalists and 11 medalists out of the 14 classes at the annual tournament they host.

Held Friday and Saturday at the new Science Hill gymnasium, the Hilltoppers finished third in the team standings behind Bradley Central and Nashville Christian Brothers. The Hilltoppers were ahead of other powerhouse programs like Wilson Central as well as teams from North Carolina and Virginia.

“We’re working hard and good things happen to those who work hard,” Science Hill coach Jimmy Miller said. “We had four wrestlers reach the final and we had a lot of kids perform well. That’s what the coaches are asking of them and preparing them for every day.”

Luke Story was Science Hill’s lone individual champion, taking a 13-5 major decision over Trevor Brown of Christian Brothers in the 138-pound final.

Three other Hilltoppers reached the final round of their weight classes — Nathan Wysong at 120, Arthur James at 152 and Chase Diehl at 160.

“We had a lot of kids wrestle well and not just our finalists,” Miller said. “We had kids who were third, fourth and fifth in stacked weight classes with state medalists throughout the Southeast. We couldn’t be happier with our kids at this point.”

Tyler Seeley at 106, Weston Brown at 182 and Denzel Medina at 195 all recorded third-place finishes for the ‘Toppers.

Others Science Hill medalists were: Dorian Butler at 126, Cooper Williams at 132, Grayson Pridemore at 145 and Jesse Cross at heavyweight.

While the focus in wrestling is usually geared towards the end of the season, the Hilltoppers have a huge match on Tuesday. Before the regional and state championships, they will match up with Tennessee High in Bristol in a battle of state-ranked teams and local supremacy.

“We’re going to show up on Tuesday and we’re going to leave everything we have in Bristol,” Miller said. “We will be exactly where we need to be to get the job done. They’re a tough team, a tough task, no doubt about it.”