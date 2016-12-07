Hilltoppers hope to be back on top

The Science Hill wrestling team is a year older and more experienced in most spots than last year, leading coach Jimmy Miller to believe the Hilltoppers can be one of the top teams in the state.

If the early season is any indication, he may be right.

A week and a half ago, the Hilltoppers picked up a key early win in the North Henderson (N.C.) Knights Invitational.

The lone Tennessee school, Science Hill edged the host 295-291, while beating 14 other programs from the traditionally tough areas of Western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina.

“It was a good start-up tournament for us to get our feet wet with kids we don’t normally see,” Miller said. “It allows our kids to open up with no expectations. But we’ve won that event a couple of times over the last 10 years or so.”

The coach described this year’s Science Hill team as a junior-heavy, although there are four seniors as well. They are: Cooper Williams, Grayson Pridemore, Griffin Judy and Demitric Medina.

Williams wrestles at 132 pounds and Pridemore is at 145. It’s safe to say the middle of the lineup is the Hilltoppers’ strength with Luke Story at 138, Arthur James at 152 and William Diehl at 160. Williams, Story and James were named to the All-Northeast Tennessee team a year ago.

“I think we can be as good as anybody in East Tennessee from 32 to 60,” Miller said. “Our lower weights, Zach Scaggs and Tyler Seeley are going to play 106 roles depending on the matchups. Nathan Wysong is a great addition to our lineup, a state medalist in North Carolina last year, and D.D. (Dorien) Butler is back with us. Our upper weights, that’s where we’re going to have to polish to really shine.”

In the lighter weight classes, the Hilltoppers have Scaggs and Seeley alternating between 106 and 113. Wysong, whose family moved to Johnson City from Havelock, N.C., wrestles at 120, and Butler is at 126. The heavier weight classes have James Kalogeros and Joseph Morrell competing at 170, Weston Brown at 182, Denzel Medina at 195, Demitire Medina at 220 and Jesse Cross at heavyweight.

“We are returning 9-10 starters,” he said. “Jim Kalogeros and Joseph Morrell were on the outside looking in last year. They’ve found their way into the lineup. Weston Brown and Denzel are both juniors who started last year. Demitire was with us a little last year until he got banged up.”

On the local front, the rivalry with Tennessee High should continue to be a dandy.

Science Hill won eight of 13 matches to beat the Vikings 43-24 for last season’s Big 7 Conference title. But Tennessee High won 35-30 in the Region 1-AAA duals and finished state runner-up in the dual meet.

Tennessee High also edged Science Hill 188.5 to 170.5 for the team title at the Region 1-AAA individual championships. However, Science Hill has more starters back and should be the conference and region favorite.

“We’re going to match up well with Tennessee High, but it’s good competition,” Miller said. “It’s good to have somebody close to home who you can hang your hat on. It’s a good rivalry between the two schools of late. We’re happy to have those guys successful, and we want them to be successful, except when they wrestle the Cardinal and Gold.”