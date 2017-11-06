Storytelling Center president to accept international peace award

Rotary International, a 1.2-million member organization, will be honoring Sirah for his work in utilizing storytelling as a peace-building tool. This is a first-time designation for the organization, and it will be presented on Rotary Day this weekend in Geneva, Switzerland.

The six Champions of Peace were chosen for commitment to finding innovative approaches to conflict-resolution, poverty, in equality and education. Sirah was chosen by Rotary District 1020 in Scotland, where he lived for 10 years before moving to the United States.

“It’s an honor to receive this Champion of Peace award because it was really Scotland that nominated me. I wasn’t born in Scotland — I adopted Scotland and Scotland adopted me,” he said. “They tracked my career since I came to the United States, and they were watching and they were proud of what I was able to do, by advancing storytelling as a peace-building tool, as a community-building tool.”

Years of work landed Sirah with the distinction. Just this year he has worked with the city of Charleston, the Pentagon and the U.S. State Department for developing storytelling-based strategies to use for conflict resolution and coping with post-traumatic stress.

In addition to accepting the distinction, Sirah also will give a demonstration on his use of storytelling as a way to build communities, and how storytelling is something everyone can use to make the world better.

“Everyone can contribute in that way,” he said. “You don’t need to be trained to be a storyteller — everyone on this planet is a storyteller.”

