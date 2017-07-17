Animal happenings: A mischievous baboon and an urban rattlesnake

'Curious' baboon knocks out power to Zambian tourist town

JOHANNESBURG — A baboon in Zambia has interfered with machinery at a power station in a tourist town near Victoria Falls, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people for several hours. State broadcaster ZNBC says the blackout affected residents in Livingstone and surrounding areas Sunday and reports that it was caused by an accident involving “a curious animal.” ZNBC quotes power utility spokesman Henry Kapata as saying the baboon survived an electric shock and has been handed over to wildlife officials for care. People on social media joked about possible sabotage by the baboon, recalling that President Edgar Lungu has announced extra police powers to deal with alleged security challenges amid increasing political tension. One Twitter user says the baboon is “not believed to be politically inclined.”

Timber rattlesnake caught lingering near Massachusetts home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Timber rattlesnakes are known to thrive in some rural areas of Massachusetts, but finding them in urban areas is almost unheard of. That’s why state environmental police and animal control personnel were surprised to receive a report Sunday of a large rattler hanging around a Springfield home. Animal Control Officer Daniel Simpson tells the Boston Herald the man was going to kill it with a shovel, but called authorities instead. The venomous snakes are protected in Massachusetts. Simpson and state Environmental Police used a pillowcase and net to capture and relocate it about 14 miles way to Mount Tom in Holyoke. He doubts the snake slithered its way to Springfield. He thinks it was a pet that either escaped or was released, or was dropped by a bird of prey.