U.S. House votes to sanction North Korea over slave labor

The vote was 419-1. The action on Thursday comes as tensions mount over North Korea’s advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Adm. Harry Harris Jr. is the top American military officer in the Pacific. Harris warns lawmakers that it’s a question of when, not if, Pyongyang (pyuhng-yahng) successfully builds a nuclear-tipped missile capable of striking the U.S.

The Senate must take up the measure now.

The bipartisan legislation is aimed at thwarting North Korea’s ambitions by cutting off access to the cash the regime needs to follow through with its plans.