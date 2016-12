The Federal Police announced what it called a “preliminary” toll from Thursday’s blast.

President Enrique Pena Nieto has sent his condolences to families of the dead via Twitter.

A fire engulfed the same market in 2005, touching off a chain of explosions that leveled hundreds of stalls just ahead of Mexico’s Independence Day. A similar fire at the San Pablito Market also destroyed hundreds of stands in September 2006.