The Latest: 9 killed, many injured at Berlin market

10:10 p.m.

Berlin police say that the passenger of a truck that rammed a Christmas market died at the scene.

At least nine people were killed when the truck crashed into the popular market in central Berlin on Monday evening.

Police also tweeted that a suspect was arrested near the scene, and authorities were checking if it was the driver of the truck. No further details were immediately available.

“Police spokesman Winfried Wenzel told ZDF television, however, that the suspect arrested was believed to be the truck driver”

9:20 p.m.

Berlin police say a truck has run into a crowded Christmas market in the center of Berlin killing at least nine people, and causing multiple injuries.

Police said on Twitter that the truck rammed into the market outside the capital’s popular Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Monday evening.

Bild newspaper posted a picture of a large Scania truck with its windshield smashed out on the sidewalk alongside the market.

Police say they’re still investigating whether the incident was an accident or an attack.

8:35 p.m.

German media are reporting a truck has run into a crowded Christmas market in the center of Berlin, causing multiple injuries.

Both the Berliner Zeitung newspaper and the Berliner Morgenpost reported the truck ran into the market outside the landmark Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on Monday evening.

A photo posted by the Morgenpost showed damaged tables and stalls.

The Berliner Zeitung said police believed there to be multiple injuries, but police couldn’t immediately be reached to confirm.

Both newspapers reported it wasn’t immediately clear whether the incident was an accident or some kind of an attack on the market.