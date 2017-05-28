Lewis and Brinkley

The bride is the daughter of Billy Joe and Kathie Lewis of Jonesborough and the granddaughter of Ronnie and Sue Hale of Kingsport and the Late Bill and Ann Lewis. The Bridegroom is the son of Bill and Teresa Brinkley of Jonesborough and the grandson of Gereel Cable and the late Jim Cable of Elizabethton, Nancy Brinkley of Gray and Bill & Shirley Brinkley of Gray.

The Bride was given in marriage by her parents and escorted to the alter by her Father. Kalen Lewis Cox, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Amanda Greene and Chelsey Silvers. Anna Kate Stone was Jr. Bridesmaid. Colt Burchfield served as best man. Groomsmen were Grant Seeger and Josh Taylor. Ry Stone served as Jr. groomsman.

The bride graduated from Daniel Boone High School and Kingsport Hair Academy. She is employed as a cosmetologist at Hair 10, Kingsport. The groom graduated from Daniel Boone High School and Northeast State and is employed at Tennessee Electric, Kingsport.

The couple attend Harmony Baptist Church. Following a wedding trip to Cancun the couple resides in Harmony Community, Jonesborough.