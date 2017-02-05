Storybrook Farm Weddings and Events named a winner of 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards

The Couples’ Choice Awards recognize the top 5 percent of wedding professionals on WeddingWire who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism. The awards are given to the top local wedding professionals across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on their professional achievements from the previous year.

The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards winners are determined solely based on reviews from real newlyweds and their experiences working with Storybrook Farm Weddings and Events.

Award-winning vendors are distinguished for the quality, quantity, consistency and timeliness of the reviews they have received from their past clients.

“The Couples’ Choice Awards’ ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet,” said Timothy Chi, CEO of WeddingWire. “It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as Storybrook Farm, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire.”

As a Couples’ Choice Awards winner, Storybrook Farm Weddings and Events is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of more than 200,000 wedding professionals in the U.S.

"Storybrook Farm is thrilled to be one of the top wedding venues in the Tri-Cities on WeddingWire," said Brittany Jorgenson, venue director at Storybrook Farm. "We would like to thank our past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire. We truly value all of our clients and appreciate the positive feedback that helped us earn both a 2016 and a 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award."

For more information about Storybrook Farm Weddings and Events, visit www.storybrookfarmweddings.com. To learn more about the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards, visit www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.