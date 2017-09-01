Nashville flooding victim: 'It came up to my waist just like that'

As he opened the door, more water "gushed" in, Williams said.

"It came up to my waist just like that," he said, his shirt still splotched with water.

Williams is one of dozens residents evacuated from the Chestnut Flats Apartments on Lewis Street as the waters rose at Browns Creek near the Nashville fairgrounds. All of the complex's 13 residents, including two children, were evacuated safely and transported by an MTA bus to a shelter set up by the Red Cross at First Baptist Church on Whites Creek Pike in Joelton.

