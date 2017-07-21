Beat the heat! TVA hitting high usage during hot weather

Sometimes, it can be expensive for both the TVA and homeowners, especially while people are running their air conditioners at full blast. Because of this, the Tennessee Valley Authority is getting ready for consecutive days of high demand for electricity.

Travis Brickey, a spokesman for the TVA, said this week was the first time since 2012 that the TVA has had to generate more than 29,000 megawatts for three consecutive days or more. Though this is nothing new for the TVA and its fleet, Brickey said it takes a lot of power to meet the demand.

“We are using our entire generating fleet to meet the demands — using nuclear plants, coal, gas, hydro and renewables like wind and solar,” Brickey said. “Thursday, the peak was 29,564 megawatts, and we had a system average temperature of 94 degrees.”

Luckily, this heat wave hasn’t been as intense as it was in 2007, according to Brickey.

“Our record was of 33,482 megawatts on Aug. 16, 2007, when we had a system-wide average temperature of 102 degrees,” he said.

Since a large amount of power has been used this past week, Brickey said it is important for people to be mindful of how to save money while still beating the heat. He said this includes occasionally turning down the thermostat, making sure your air conditioner’s filter is clean and going out to take advantage of the various lakes throughout the region to have fun while cheaply keeping cool.

Brickey and others at the TVA have urged locals to be more mindful of how much power they are using during these high temperatures.

“The tendency is usually to keep the A/C running. But you can save money even if you turn up the thermostat,” he said. “It may not be what you’re used to, but it can save you some money.”

“If you really want to save money, you may not be able to keep your thermostat at 68. Little things like that can make an impact.”

Not only will it help save money, it will also be less impactful to the environment.

For more information and tips on how to save energy and money while beating the heat, visit the TVA website.