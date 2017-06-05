Flash flooding reported in East Tennessee as storm moves northeast

In a tweet posted at 9:25 a.m., the agency advised drivers to observe warnings and monitor forecasts.

For the Johnson City area, the National Weather Service forecast indicates a 90 percent chance of rain today with possible thunderstorms. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half inch are possible.

Tonight’s forecast indicates that showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts are possible between a 10th and quarter inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, the forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and noon.