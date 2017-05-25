Tree rips house in half

The fact a tree had crashed through his roof wasn’t funny, but Blanken said he needed to find some humor in the situation.

Luckily, neither he nor his two dogs were inside the house when the tree fell during a downpour that further saturated the ground on the hillside above his Meadowbrook Drive home.

Just this past weekend, Blanken had moved his bedroom furniture and dogs to his new residence.

“The trees are one of the reasons I bought this house,” Blanken said Thursday afternoon, standing outside his home as a tree service worker surveyed the damage. When the large tree fell, it crashed through a fence and landed almost directly in the middle of the house and onto the couch where Blanken would normally have been sitting had he been home.

Since May 19, the National Weather Service has measured 3.21 inches of rain at the Tri-Cities airport. With little drying time — it rained four of those seven days — the ground remained soaked when the tree fell on Blanken’s home.

The rainfall tally over the past week, recorded by the NWS, was:

1.13 inches May 24.

.84 inches May 23.

.87 inches May 21.

.37 inches May19.

Blanken said the tree also caused significant damage to the bedroom where his dogs would normally have been while he’s at work.

“Thankfully I’d moved my dogs,” he said. “I had basically moved out this past weekend.”

Most of Blanken’s belongings were in boxes and, unfortunately, stacked in the room where the tree hit. He and friends and relatives were able to get those boxes moved — even as the rain poured through the gaping hole in the roof — to the basement. Still, some of Blanken’s belongings were likely ruined by water.

Blanken said he has a cash buyer for the house. He said he isn’t sure the sale will still go through but hopes things stay on track even if the July closing date gets pushed back.