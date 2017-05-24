Sunny Friday to follow string of severe storms, tornado watches for region this week

Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, said an unstable atmosphere brushed over the area Wednesday afternoon, causing patches of severe thunderstorms to blow through. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued from about 1 to 2 p.m. While surrounding areas like Greene County and Scott County, Virginia, had active tornado watches, the watch didn’t extend to Washington County as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but Eisentrout said it wasn’t impossible for a tornado watch to develop later in the day.

“It's a possibility, we just have to kind of wait and see what develops and see how this line moves across the area,” he said.

Eisentrout said that fallen trees had also been reported in Greene and Scott counties, but no reports of fallen trees had come from Washington County yet, but users on Facebook reported a tree through the roof of Anderson Health Care in Gray.

The NWS was tracking a second line of storms traveling over the Cumberland Plateau, but they appeared to be clearing out and letting some sunshine through the storm system. He said that meteorologist will continue tracking the line of storms as it passes over the plateau and into the southern Appalachian mountains, causing scattered showers until Thursday afternoon.

The showers will leave a cool day tomorrow with highs in the mid-60s, and Friday’s temperatures will climb back into the mid-to-high 70s with a break from the rain, Eisentrout said.

