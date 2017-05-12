Parts of area under tornado warning

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 2:20 p.m., effective until 2:45, saying the storm capable of producing a tornado was located southeast of Bristol, moving east at 25 mph. Quarter-size hail and strong winds are also expected.

The areas expected to be impacted are Northeast Sullivan and Carter counties and all of Johnson County, including Mountain City.

People in those areas are advised to take cover immediately until the danger passes. Avoid windows and protect yourself from flying debris.

The emergency sirens on East Tennessee State University’s Johnson City campus have also been activated.