AERIAL VIDEO: Holston River crane/bridge collapse cleanup

Michelle Earl, communications manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said a larger crane is being delivered to Weber City Tuesday to begin the process of removing a crane from the river. She said it will take about a day to assemble the larger crane. VDOT is coordinating with regulatory and resource partners on the cleanup.

On Monday morning, a temporary work bridge collapsed at the U.S.19/23 bridge in Weber City, with a crane then sliding into the North Fork of the Holston. James Parsons, Virginia Department of Transportation area construction engineer, attributed the collapse to recent heavy rain that had caused the level of the river to rise.