Flash flood warning issued for region

Meteorologist Sam Roberts said Sunday afternoon that a flash flood warning has been issued for most of the region until 6:45 p.m. Sunday and a flash flood watch had been issued until 8 p.m. The warnings came after the area received more than a half inch of rain on Sunday, coupled with the rain the area received Saturday.

The good news, though, is that the end of the rain is in sight and a warm, sunny week lies ahead for the region.

“It looks like we don't have too much rain to deal with thankfully,” he said. “It looks like at some point this evening the rain will taper off and conditions will start to improve.”

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, no major flooding had been reported in Washington, Carter or Unicoi counties, but Roberts said sometimes the threat of flooding can stick around even after the rain has stopped, so drivers should be careful on the roads for a few hours after the rain subsides.

The heavy rain did cause problems west of the Tri-Cities, with U.S. Highway 441 being closed by a landslide in Anderson County.

According to media outlets, the landslide occurred Sunday near the Norris Dam. No injuries were reported. Highway crews said it could take several hours to clear the debris.

Monday is looking a little gloomy and soggy after all this rain with temperatures in the mid-60s, Roberts said, but starting Tuesday the temperature will start climbing back up to the 70s to give the area a warm, sunny week.

