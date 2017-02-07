2016 the warmest year on record for Tri-Cities, planet Earth

That applies to the Tri-Cities, too: 2016 was also a record-setting year for temperatures.

According to Anthony Cavallucci, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, the figures taken at the Tri-Cities Airport show an average temperature of 58.3 degrees between February and December. This is the highest average temperature they have on record, which goes back to 1937.

Globally, NASA and NOAA report this to be the third year in a row that a new record was set for average surface temperatures, but the last time the Tri-Cities have seen a level this high was was 2012, when the same number was 58.2. In 2015, the average temperature was 58.0 degrees.

Cavallucci isn’t surprised by the figures, given the nature of the area weather impacts.

He said a drought hit Tennessee hard this past year, resulting in wildfires, including those that hit the Gatlinburg area in November, resulting in approximately $500 million in damage and the loss of 14 lives.

While Cavallucci deferred when asked if human-made climate change was the cause of these rising global temperatures, saying his job is to focus on the seven-day forecasts, he did say the people at NASA and NOAA are very intelligent.

And those people Cavallucci considers to be very intelligent, did comment on human-made climate change.

“The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 2.0 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius) since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere,” the release said.

The two government agencies came to their results after conducting separate, independent analyses of the data.

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, provided a statement on his role to legislate a way to fight against the human-made emissions referenced by NASA and NOAA.

“As an avid outdoorsman, I believe we can and should be good stewards of the environment,” Roe said. “As I showed when I was Mayor of Johnson City, I support common sense steps to reduce our environmental impact, but also believe we can’t afford to wreak havoc on our economy as former President Obama’s Clean Power Plan would have done.”

