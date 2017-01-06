Several inches of snow expected Friday, Saturday in Johnson City area

The National Weather Service in Morristown expects Johnson City could see about four inches of snow through Saturday. Meteorologists also predict that temperatures will stay below freezing throughout the weekend, meaning the snow could persist until Monday.

A winter storm warning will be in effect starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Washington, Sullivan and Carter counties are under a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m. tonight.

Johnson City saw about an inch of snowfall in the morning and afternoon on Friday, and could see up to three inches of extra snowfall through Friday evening and Saturday morning. Mountainous areas could see up to six inches of snowfall.

Snow began falling in Elizabethton around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The ground was quickly covered, but the main streets in town were only wet as afternoon rush hour began. The heavily falling snow did reduce visibility for drivers.

“(The snow will) impact travel greatly,” said Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown. “Your temperatures are below freezing and they won’t get back above freezing until Monday afternoon. Any snowfall that falls will accumulate on roadways.”

Eisentrout recommends that people living in areas that receive snow stay off the road if it’s unnecessary to travel. Mark Nagi, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation, echoed this recommendation.

“The best advice that we can give any time there is a winter weather event is that if people don’t have to be on the roadways, stay off the roadways,” he said.

Nagi said TDOT crews were out all day Thursday pre-treating state routes and interstates in preparation for the snow. The department has trucks on interstates and state routes salting where necessary.

“Basically anytime there’s a winter weather emergency our crews will work long hours to keep the roadways clear and safe,” Nagi said.

Nagi said that routes in higher elevations tend to be trickier than others and recommends that people who have to travel give themselves extra time to reach their destination and carve out extra room for braking when driving on slick roads.

Johnson City began salting the main roads at around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. Crews will change shifts at 8 p.m., and snow operations will continue through the night until 8 a.m. Saturday morning. If needed, another shift change will occur at 8 a.m.

A number of school systems also announced early dismissals Friday, including Washington County, Carter County, Unicoi County, Greene County, Johnson County and Johnson City Schools.

All Johnson City Transit services ended at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Evening fixed route and evening Job Access services did not run. Road conditions permitting, all transit services will begin Saturday at 8:15 a.m.

Prior to the afternoon snow fall, no weather problems were reported in Carter County. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and Assistant Director Billy Harrell of the Carter County Emergency Management Agency said there were no problems in the county, even at the higher elevations.

Even after the snowfall ends, the ground and untreated roads are expected to remain snow covered, because temperatures are not expected to climb above freezing until Monday. Lows are predicted to be 8 degrees Saturday and 7 Sunday.

Conditions in the highest elevations of Carter County should be even more extreme, with a predicted low of zero tonight and temperatures not expected to climb out of the teens all weekend. The temperatures should remain below freezing until Tuesday. A wind chill advisory is in effect in the mountains until 1 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service recommends that if individuals must travel they should keep their gas tank full, avoid traveling alone, and make sure to notify someone of their travel plans.

In the event of hazardous driving conditions, the service also recommends that motorists have an emergency kit prepared if they plan on traveling. This kit should include items such as extra clothing, extra food and water, blankets and sleeping bags, a first aid kit, a flashlight and batteries, and an ice scraper or brush.

“We’re looking at really bitterly cold temperatures,” Eisentrout said, “so try not to get out if you don’t have to, and try not to travel if you don’t have to.”

Johnson City Press staff writer John Thompson contributed to this report from Elizabethton.