Brrr! Johnson City area can expect snow on Thursday, Friday

Forecasters predict that the Johnson City area will see 1-2 inches of snow accumulation on Thursday night and Friday thanks to an Arctic air mass arriving from the North. Freezing temperatures at the end of the week will likely keep snow on the ground through the weekend.

“Temperatures aren’t going to get above freezing, so you may have some slick roadways for your Friday morning and afternoon commute,” said Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday afternoon stating that the incoming system could impact driving conditions for motorists. The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Mark Nagi, a community relations officer with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, said TDOT, which manages state routes and interstates, is gearing up for the upcoming snow.

“We are planning to pre-treat roadways starting tomorrow (Thursday) morning,” Nagi said. “We will continue to monitor weather forecasts for all of East Tennessee, and we’ll adjust as necessary.”

TDOT plans to have crews on the job for shift work starting Thursday evening and continuing through Saturday morning. These plans could change depending on the outcome of the weather.

Washington County and Johnson City do not pre-treat their roads, but officials say workers are ready to combat any winter weather that comes their way this weekend.

John Deakins, the highway superintendent for Washington County, said the county has been ready for the winter months since late November and has stored up about 6,000 tons of salt and salt/limestone chat mix.

Phil Pindzola, the director of the Johnson City public works department, said the city has also prepared for the weekend snowfall.

“We’re in good shape, ready to go,” Pindzola said. “We have tested all of the equipment and we have it installed on the trucks and we have about 3,500 tons of salt on hand.”

City crews are divided into two groups that work in 12 hour shifts until snow and ice have been cleared from the roads.

According to data on the National Weather Service website, Bristol and Johnson City saw an average of 4.7 inches of snowfall in January between 1981 and 2010. Compared to the other months, January had the largest average snowfall over that time period.