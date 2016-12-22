No dreaming: Don't expect snow on Christmas Day, folks

If weather patterns hold, it might be more appropriate to wear a nice T-shirt on Christmas Day rather than that $99 jacket your mom bought on Amazon. Forecasters predict temperatures in the Tri-Cities could reach into the low to high 60s.

“If anybody gets a football for Christmas, they’ll probably be able to go outside and throw it,” said meteorologist Derek Eisentrout with the National Weather Service in Morristown.

The Tri-Cities will see a high of about 50 degrees on Christmas Eve and an 80 percent chance of rain, which could leave about half an inch of accumulation in Johnson City.

The last time Johnson City had a white Christmas was in 2010, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service. About 1.2 inches of snow fell that year, making it the fourth-largest recorded snowfall that the Tri-Cities has experienced on Christmas Day.

Between 1937 and 2015, there have been 10 days of recorded snowfall. The largest recorded snowfall in the Tri-Cities on Christmas Day was in 1969 with 8.7 inches of snow. The largest recorded snowfall for Chattanooga and Knoxville also occurred in 1969, with the cities witnessing 5.1 inches and 7 inches respectively.

But, as much as we love it, Christmas isn’t all about the snow.

Several commenters on the Johnson City Press Facebook page talked a bit about their thoughts on the meaning of Christmas, a notion that tends to get lost amid the commercialization of the holiday.

“This is the season of giving,” wrote Jean Mason. “Not just gifts to each other but giving time to volunteer doing something you’re passionate about and helping those less fortunate.”

Greg Moon, another commenter, wrote a bit about how his family celebrates the day.

“We like to get up early, sit in a circle, and go around the circle opening presents one at a time per person until they are all unwrapped,” Moon wrote. “This works for us because everyone can share the experience of each gift.”

Moon also shared his thoughts on Christmas.

“To me, Christmas is a time for religious worship, reconnecting as a family, and looking back at the previous year to celebrate our blessings and determine what we can do better,” he wrote.