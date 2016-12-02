East Tennessee mom delivers baby girl after surviving tornado

Multiple news outlets report that McMinn County resident Amber Newman was one of seven people inside her Athens home who survived the estimated EF-2 tornado when it hit Wednesday.

A week shy from her due date, Newman and her family gathered for shelter in a bathroom. The tornado tossed their home, which now lies in pieces.

Emergency crews later arrived and Newman was taken to a hospital, where she underwent an emergency C-section to deliver a healthy baby girl.

County mayor John Gentry said during a news release Wednesday that the tornado hurt 20 people. Dozens of structures were also damaged or destroyed.