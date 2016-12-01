Many trees blown down in Carter County

Instead of snow, the plows removed trees and other debris from highways and roads in the county. Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said the powerful winds knocked over trees throughout the county. He said the hardest-hit areas were in Roan Mountain and Bulldog Hollow.

“The crews were out from seven to midnight on Monday,” Colbaugh said. Although the winds were not as strong Tuesday, more trees blew down. Colbaugh beleives those may have been weakened by the winds Monday.

The fallen trees blocked roads throughout the county, but Colbaugh said all roads are now open.

“We used the chippers where we could. The big stuff we just pushed to the ditches,” Colbaugh said. “We are using Gradall (excavators) to get the stuff out of the ditches,” Colbaugh said.

While the Highway Department was kept busy, other department’s in the county received few reports of damage. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said Wednesday that his deputies have not received any reports. Emergency Management Area Director Gary Smith said there were incidents of trees falling on power lines and utility lines. Phone lines were reported down in Stanley Hollow in the Tiger Creek Community. Other outages were along Laurels Road and Browns Branch Road.

Smith said residents with property damage may report it to his office at 423-542-1888.