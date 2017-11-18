Volunteers install 144 free smoke alarms in Johnson City homes

The day was part of a program called "Get Alarmed, TN!" It was started by The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2012. Volunteers go door to door with local fire departments in the state to install free smoke alarms and educate residents.

"The purpose of us trying to be here is kind of two-fold. We're trying to educate people and we're also trying to get them the early warning detection that they need," said Alex Daughtery, of the State Fire Marshal's Office

The program has distributed over 160,000 smoke alarms to 513 fire departments across the state. In addition, the program has documented 192 alerts and saves from alarms given out by the program.

This marks the program’s 77th smoke alarm canvass.

Before the canvassing, the 22 volunteers and 15 local firefighters gathered at the fire station to go over the duties of the day, learning how many smoke alarms need to go in a home and how to install them. Many of the volunteers had experience already, though.

One of the volunteers Saturday was Dawn Day, disaster program manager for the Northeast Tennessee chapter of the American Red Cross.

"What we really try to do is target the houses that are over 10 years old because not everyone knows that most smoke alarms don’t work longer than that," said Day, who has been doing similar volunteer events for the American Red Cross.

Day was in a small group along with Don Davis, the Northeast Tennessee chapter of the American Red Cross's residential fire safety coordinator. Day has been involved with the American Red Cross for over 20 years. Between the two of them and the three Johnson City firemen who assisted, the group made quick work of their assigned neighborhoods.

The group installed 24 smoke detectors.

While this is not an ongoing event, the Johnson City Fire Department does regularly install smoke alarms for those in the community who need them.

For more information on fire safety, how many smoke alarms your home should have or on getting smoke alarms for your home, visit http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/fire.