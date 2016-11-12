Bucs clinch regular season title

It is ETSU’s first outright SoCon regular-season title since 1991 and the 16th three-set victory of the season. With the win the Buccaneers secured in the No.1 seed in the upcoming SoCon tournament and improved their overall record to 21-7, 13-3 in conference play.

“Tonight’s match was a great demonstration of the training we’ve established throughout the entire season,” said ETSU coach Lindsey Devine. “Mercer pushed back on us but we stayed the course of our identity as a team and did not waiver. We are proud of what we have achieved but also proud of what we have identified to strengthen going into the conference tournament.”

Offensively, senior Briana Allmon and junior Rylee Milhorn each recorded 11 kills. Milhorn added 11 kills and 15 digs. At the net, sophomore Mariah McPartland had four blocks while freshman Kaela Massey recorded three service aces.

“This team is not only competing at a very high level but is having fun while executing in the high pressure moments,” said Devine. “Our assistant coaches Lauren Baufield and Nikki Dailey have done a phenomenal job all year scouting our opponents which has really built our confidence in trusting the process.”

The Bucs will begin SoCon tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Birmingham, Alabama, against the winner of a play-in game between the eighth- and ninth-seeded teams.