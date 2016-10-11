Boone, Elizabethton fall in regional semifinals

The Lady Trailblazers lost 25-12 19-25 25-16 25-17 to Morristown West in the semifinals of the Region 1-AAA tournament on West's home court. The Lady Trojans advanced to the regional finals while the Lady 'Blazers were eliminated.

Mackenzie Carrier had nine kills and 12 digs for Boone while Makayla Ledford stuffed the stat sheet with 18 assists, 26 digs, two kills and three blocks. Lindsey Laughrun came up with five kills, seven digs and three blocks and Kaitlyn Harville added six kills and eight digs for Boone.

In Region 1-A/AA action, Elizabethton saw its season come to a close with a straight-sets loss to the Lady Greene Devils in Greeneville.

The Lady Cyclones were defeated by scores of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-19. Elizabethton was playing without two regular starters, who were out with injuries. The Lady Cyclones finished runner-up in the district tournament, and ended the year with a record of 14-14.