David Crockett sweeps Science Hill

The scores were 25-23, 25-23 and 25-10 and the Lady Pioneers improved to 11-6 overall and 5-3 in the league. David Crockett held off Science Hill, which rallied from a 22-16 deficit, in the first set. The Lady Pioneers overcame a second-set deficit late for the win and dominated from start to end in the third.

"We've been trying to learn all year to finish," David Crockett head coach Jill Daves said. "We can play with anyone at anytime. We need to learn to finish and that's the biggest key we're focusing on right now. I'm very pleased. We're playing for more than just ourselves."

Addi Rowe helped the Lady Pioneers finish as her 17th kill was the match's final point. The senior had a .297 hitting percentage and provided four blocks on defense.

"She has turned it on," Daves said about Rowe's recent performances. "I'm very proud of her. She has become a leader and she has grown and matured. Everyone relies on her and she helps get everyone going."

Bekah Copas had seven more kills and led the team with 13 digs. Sydney Fox had a dozen digs of her own. Freshman Morgan Barkley served six aces.

Science Hill got eight kills apiece from Abby Stout and Maddie Ratner and a dozen digs by Riley Layton. Makenzie Freeman dished out 17 assists.

"I feel like David Crockett the entire time just went all out for every ball. A lot of times we were afraid of making an error. That's all it is. We've got a great team and great players and can't get over that hump," said Science Hill head coach Christina Maiden.

The errors were a part of the final three points of the second game that gave the Lady Pioneers a 2-0 advantage. Errors were a key in the start of the opener as well, with David Crockett opening up a 10-2 lead with seven of the points coming via an error.

"We just have to fight and go all out," Maiden said.

Both teams have rivals visiting Thursday. Science Hill welcomes Dobyns-Bennett while the Lady Pioneers have a home contest against Daniel Boone.